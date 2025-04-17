@vevhen Read these: https://help.vivaldi.com/ru/services-ru/webmail-ru/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/ & https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system

This:

From 4 May 2023, verifying your identity via a code sent to your phone will be replaced by a reputation system that grants access to Vivaldi Webmail only to users who actively take part in the community. This means that new users will not be able to use Vivaldi Webmail immediately after creating the account. They’ll have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”.

To guarantee the efficiency of this new method, we will not share details about which activities help to build reputation and how many points each action will give. How long it will take to get access to Vivaldi Webmail will also vary. So it’s best to just enjoy being a member of the community. Then, one day, with recognition as an active Vivaldi Community member, you’ll get access to Vivaldi Webmail.

There are two ways to know whether you can use Vivaldi Webmail. The first is to log in to your account on Vivaldi.net and check either the top section of the homepage or your profile for a link to Webmail. The second option is to try logging in on webmail.vivaldi.net. If instead of being logged in to the mailbox, you see a message “Access denied.”, you need to wait a bit longer.