I always used the Vivaldi password system, but recently I have noticed some inconsistencies.

I've noticed that he is storing passwords from similar domain names and users as if they were the same, but they are not.

For example:

pwd01

user: admin

location: https://service01.subdomain.domain.net

pwd02

user: admin

location: https://service02.subdomain.domain.net

What Vivaldi will do is to store the first pwd01, when you come with the service02, he will save as if is a "new" service, but instead of adding a new password, he will replace the pwd01 with pwd02 and show as if both passwords were the same, but they are not.

When looking on the password via the interface, it looks like this:

It is creating a lot of confusion on important services I use and it is almost preventing me to use this system.

Is it a bug? Does anyone know why this approach is taken? Is there a config I can change to avoid this irrational overlapping?