Password system is broken
-
spectroman
I always used the Vivaldi password system, but recently I have noticed some inconsistencies.
I've noticed that he is storing passwords from similar domain names and users as if they were the same, but they are not.
For example:
pwd01
user: admin
location: https://service01.subdomain.domain.net
pwd02
user: admin
location: https://service02.subdomain.domain.net
What Vivaldi will do is to store the first pwd01, when you come with the service02, he will save as if is a "new" service, but instead of adding a new password, he will replace the pwd01 with pwd02 and show as if both passwords were the same, but they are not.
When looking on the password via the interface, it looks like this:
It is creating a lot of confusion on important services I use and it is almost preventing me to use this system.
Is it a bug? Does anyone know why this approach is taken? Is there a config I can change to avoid this irrational overlapping?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@spectroman said in Password system is broken:
Is it a bug? Does anyone know why this approach is taken?
As Vivaldi uses Chromium core, it stores logins for subdomains in a faulty way. Known and only fixable by Chromium developers.
I suggest use a external local password manager f.ex. KeepassXC or Keepass2.
-
spectroman
@DoctorG Thank you for quick reply.
I have been using this for a few years and never really had a problem before, even though I had several of these sort of password in it.
But I guess you are right, its time to store passwords somewhere else.
Thanks!