Good day everyone,

I am new to Vivaldi, so this question may sound silly to those of you who are more experienced. Yet, I would really appreciate some help.

I am working from a public library in Germany. To access the wifi network, there is a connection page where I have to confirm that I connect to the wlan.

On other browsers (Firefox, Chrome) this page is automatically loaded with I open the browser after my laptop has connected to the public network.

However, I don't know how to get to that page with Vivaldi.

Cheers everybody!