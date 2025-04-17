Connecting to public Wifi (BayernWLAN)
Good day everyone,
I am new to Vivaldi, so this question may sound silly to those of you who are more experienced. Yet, I would really appreciate some help.
I am working from a public library in Germany. To access the wifi network, there is a connection page where I have to confirm that I connect to the wlan.
On other browsers (Firefox, Chrome) this page is automatically loaded with I open the browser after my laptop has connected to the public network.
However, I don't know how to get to that page with Vivaldi.
Cheers everybody!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Mazeura Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Mazeura What happens if
Open Private Window (Ctrl+Shift+N)
Open http://google.com/generate_204
Hi @DoctorG ,
Thank you very much for the welcome message!
When I type the link you provided me, first a get a message telling me that I cannot connect safely (http vs. https).
Secondly, I got an error. This is a consequence of not having an internet connection.
My problem remains logging into the public wifi, as Vivaldi doesn't open the logging web of the public Wifi provided by the library.
However, I realized that I could use the link from an automatically opened page in a different browser.
If you know of any better option, I'll be pleased to read it.
Many thanks for the support and have a great week!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Mazeura Same trouble as you on my laptop with a guest WiFi connect.
Such makes Vivaldi unusable for me on my porteble PCs. I use Firefox now on my laptop.
I reported issue as a bug:
VB-116477 "Connect over public WiFi does not show auth page"
I will ask internally now.
@DoctorG Thanks for letting me know!
Hopefully there will be an integrated solution!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
They will not fix broken access for captive portal (WiFi) on Vivaldi browser.
Sadly i suggest for public WiFis a different browser which works.