Problem with logging in Google Nest in Vivaldi Browser
-
Hi,
I cannot login in my Google Nest. It works in every browser in the past but not in Vivaldi. I have to login with my google account and passkey but it does not accept that and return to the login screen again without and error message.
-
Seems to be something with cookies. I disabled cookieblocking and now I am logged in. Had to try at least a dozen times, because google uses passkey nowadays. That seems to mess up things. When disabling tracking and cookies blocking it is fixed.