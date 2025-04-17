The screenshots of Vivaldi Social and the blog seem to be done from private tabs.

Private tabs' color is always a dark purple to let you know at a glance that you're viewing the site in a private tab.

In regular tabs, the color in most cases should indeed match the website, but on iOS the color detection is implemented a little differently than on desktop and Android, so a one-on-one comparison isn't always possible and the right color is not always detected. In those cases the fallback color with the light theme is red and in the dark theme a dark gray.

If that's not the case for you and the accent color never changes, please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ with example links and screenshots from regular tabs.