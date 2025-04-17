[report] Accent color is lost in Vivaldi iOS from v.7.2.36xx.xxx
-
kyovivaldi
Issue
I forgot the exact number of version, but before upgrading to iOS v.7.2.36xx.xxx, my favorite Vivaldi function "Accent color from page" was working well, after that it cannot work at all. No matter Dark theme or Light theme, no matter Normal tab or Private tab, address bar accent color was fixed and not changed dynamically by pages at all.
Does anyone have the same issue as mine on iOS version?
Screenshots
Settings
Testing URLs
Appearance to address bar
vivaldi social should be bright purple
vivaldi blogsshould be red
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The screenshots of Vivaldi Social and the blog seem to be done from private tabs.
Private tabs' color is always a dark purple to let you know at a glance that you're viewing the site in a private tab.
In regular tabs, the color in most cases should indeed match the website, but on iOS the color detection is implemented a little differently than on desktop and Android, so a one-on-one comparison isn't always possible and the right color is not always detected. In those cases the fallback color with the light theme is red and in the dark theme a dark gray.
If that's not the case for you and the accent color never changes, please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ with example links and screenshots from regular tabs.
-
kyovivaldi
Thanks for your kindly reply.
After rebooting my iPhone, Accent color is working now on normal tabs.
Therefore, the issue seems to be caused by iOS issue that I couldn’t switch between iOS light mode and dark mode at that moment. I will take longer observation for the issue and give it a reply.
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@kyovivaldi I have just tested and the colour adapting works fine (I don’t normally use it though so I have only enabled and tried it out).