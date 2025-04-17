Terminal command for opening webapp?
Hello, I am running Fedora 41, with the GNome 47.
I want to make a custom shortcut that will open a specific Vivaldi webapp, in this case being the Monica AI window. I couldn't find much on terminal commands for Vivaldi, if there is any let me know!
Alternatively, I could make a command to launch a specific file, what file? Not sure, I couldn't find the Vivaldi files on my system. But I am a Linux noob.
So if there are no commands for the terminal, then where are the PWA files stored?
Thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ogredale I do not own a Fedora Linux.
After you created a PWA, the desktop association should be on Desktop.
If you hover the icon and open context menu Property → Program you can see command and command line arguments.
As is se on my Debian the command line to a PWA can be for example:
/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi --profile-directory=Default --app-id=ooneffjahgdnmeoplmajpldbabdbnlhf