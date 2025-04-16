Vivaldi Android 7.2.3628.116 - Keeps returning to parent speedial folder
-
Hello,
When I'm viewing bookmarks/thumbnails in a speedial subfolder, it keeps returning/jumping back to the parent folder. It seems it's related to syncing. If I log out from syncing it doesn't occur. I've cleared the app cache and it still happens. It usually happens within a few seconds, before I can select a bookmark.
Anyone else seeing this behavior?
-
@LyleJ same
-
Aaron Translator
@LyleJ same.
Several versions have been continued.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I was able to reproduce the bug as well.
Thanks for bringing this to our attention.