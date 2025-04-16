Can't move config data to new system
-
Hello,
I was forced to reinstall my linux system (manjaro > kubuntu). I have a copy of my Home partition with Vivaldi config data. However, when I copy ./config/vivaldi to a new system, Vivaldi still looks like fresh new installation. I have found an advice to log in into cloud sync to retrieve my tabs, but it doesn't help - still no tabs under "cloud icon".
How should I force Vivaldi to use data from backup?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@swKJ You need to copy:
- KDE 5: $HOME/.local/share/kwalletd/
- Vivaldi: $HOME/.config/vivaldi/
-
Done, the problem persists
-
@swKJ depends on how you have installed vivaldi there, which is a snap package if you have used Discover, so you should check your
vivaldi://aboutfor your real user path.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@swKJ Snap/Flatpak packages can have restrictions in file system access.
I always recommend to install the native deb package from vivaldi.com.