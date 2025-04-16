No Feed Icon
ian0delond
Using 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Hello,
On the bottom left corner I used to have an icon to access mu rss feeds
Now nothing
Customize Toolbar refuses for me to drop the icon there
In settings I have the rss feed enabled
I have feeds set up and the links to those feeds are working.
Do you know where the problem might come from?
Streptococcus
Is there no feed icon at the right end of the address bar?
yojimbo274064400
Select to toggle panel view and then select to show feeds.
Alternatively, press
⌘+E
to open Quick Commands dialogue, type
feeds panel and either press
Enter key or select Feeds Panel under Commands to toggle view of Feeds Panel
Shortcut key to toggle Feeds Panel view can be assigned by going to Settings > Keyboard > View > Feeds Panel