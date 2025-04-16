YouTube Sign-in!
We have a Samsung Smart TV which has built-in apps & 1 of these apps is YouTube.
My kids watch a lot on YouTube. They just bring-up the app & choose Watch as guest (or some similar wording, I don't remember).
But tonight, damn-ass Google is forcing my kid to log-in to watch. There are 2 ways: scanning a QR code or typing in information.
Is this some new crap that Google is pulling to force people to to create a Google account & take our information for selling purposes?
Is there a way to still by-pass this sign-in screen?
Probably some new update from Google.
I for one, did buy a Xiaomi TV Box and installed SmartTube on it, it's way better than the YouTube app.
The problem worked itself out.
My kid decided to turn off the TV & do some drawing.
I was looking-up ways to bypass the log-in (using my computer) & couldn't find anything that would help, but I decided to turn the TV back on & go back into YouTube to check the sign-in message that was coming up.
And that time, I was able to get right into YouTube without a sign-up screen popping up. Hopefully it was just a glitch.
We have a Samsung Crystal UHD TU8000 (2020).
I was going to checkout the SmartTube app (thanks for the mention), but reading about it (https://smarttubenext.org) I may have a problem since our TV has a Tizen OS & not Android OS.
But I contacted smarttubenext.org to find out if anyone can help me.