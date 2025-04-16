We have a Samsung Smart TV which has built-in apps & 1 of these apps is YouTube.

My kids watch a lot on YouTube. They just bring-up the app & choose Watch as guest (or some similar wording, I don't remember).

But tonight, damn-ass Google is forcing my kid to log-in to watch. There are 2 ways: scanning a QR code or typing in information.

Is this some new crap that Google is pulling to force people to to create a Google account & take our information for selling purposes?

Is there a way to still by-pass this sign-in screen?