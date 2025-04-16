Hi folks!

I am a huge fan of the Workspace feature. It is immensely useful for both professional and personal use.

I utilize a pretty cohesive system of personal/fun/work related workspaces. This can get pretty resources heavy, especially if I accidentally click on a workspace or shift to a tab open in another workspace (ie, using mail in two workspaces for two different purposes).

Could you possibly create a button on the Workspace menu that Hibernates all workspaces? As of right now I have to manually select each workspace to see if they are able for hibernation (as there is no way to see which tabs are actually active vs hibernated). It would be great to just have a one click "everything but this window is now hibernated".

I attached a screenshot of a quick mockup I made for clarity.

Thank you very much for your consideration!

