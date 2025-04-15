Vivaldi doesn't remember the zoom set for a certain website.
Why doesn't Vivaldi remember the zoom I did set for a certain website after closing it? Can this be fixed?
Here's a GIF showcasing the problem.
mib2berlin Soprano
@pilis00
Hi, disable Use Tab Zoom in Settings > Webpages.
This fixed it, thanks =3 ^^
mib2berlin Soprano
@pilis00
Maybe you check the help pages, open with F1 for a first check.
If you have further questions ask here.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/zooming-options-in-vivaldi/#Website_Zoom_vs_Tab_Zoom