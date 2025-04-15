Glowing/contour effect on the tab favicon.
Whenever I click on a tab, the favicon it has gets some kind of "glowing" effect. Is there a way to fix this?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pilis00 The outline is there to make sure dark favicons are visible even on dark themes. You can remove it with some custom CSS:
.tab-strip .tab.active .favicon { filter: none !important; }
How to:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Done, now it's fixed, thanks ^^
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pilis00 I like the effect, it's useful for my dark theme. I even have an subtle outline for not active tabs, otherwise dark favicons will look like this:
So instead I have this which to me is much easier to see: