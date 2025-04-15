Mail messages deleted from All Messages Trash come back
7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
New message arrives in the All Messages folder. I select and delete. If I EMPTY the All Messages Trash folder all is well. If I delete individual messages from the Trash folder, intending to delete them permanently, they return to my inbox instead...
@FelonMump2025 welcome to the forum!
When you say you want to delete the message permanently and it comes back, do you by any chance hit the Trashcan button on the deleted email in Trash? If so, then it's clear, because in the Trash View, that button is an undelete button. To delete permanently, you'll have to select the little down arrow instead.
@WildEnte I'd prefer to click on the trash mailbox, not a message, and then the trash icon to empty. Thanks!
@FelonMump2025 Did I guess correctly?
You can right-click the trash view and select "empty trash" to purge all those messages in trash in one go, or use shift+del on the keyboard to delete a message permanently (this works in every view). If you want to have a toolbar icon to delete permanently without using the little dropdown arrow, there's a way to create a custom button using a command chain. Let me know if you are interested in doing some tinkering
edwardp
@WildEnte I submitted a bug report for a similar issue: VB-111120, confirmed.
@WildEnte Yes. That icon clue for "undelete" is very subtle. I'm from the old Apple HIG days where default actions should not change...
I'd just like a empty trash, and perhaps empty spam button. Is there an action for that?
DoctorG
I reported a bug
VB-116330 "Trash Icon misleads some users"
@FelonMump2025 said in Mail messages deleted from All Messages Trash come back:
I'd just like a empty trash, and perhaps empty spam button. Is there an action for that?
no, there is no option to create a button to empty spam or trash, there's only a workaround to make your own 'delete permantenly' button. To move all messages from spam to trash, and to delete all trash emails, you need to use the right-click menu of those Views.
@WildEnte I assume there's an API for it. I'll go look.
edwardp
@FelonMump2025 I would suggest posting this information to Desktop Feature Requests, if a similar request has not already been requested. The developers look there when adding new features to Vivaldi. The first post in each thread is what is upvoted.