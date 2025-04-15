Without access to sync settings ????
Since yesterday I miss the avatar in my profile in Vivaldi and with the log in button on my sync account
but when I open in the configurations of Sync, I see that I'm identified correctly, and should expect to be activated.
On the other hand, the Cloud Icon confirms that my data were properly synchronized. This is really strange, naturally i tested all troubleshootings.
It's likely for this to happen because there were some recent downtimes on the Vivaldi's Sync service:
@pilis00, I already imagined something of this, I just missed that, even though the data are synchronized, I can not access the settings.
Now I have your issue too.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Catweazle @pilis00
Hi, the dev's removed sync warnings for maintainance of sync, maybe this block the settings for some users.
I use Windows only for testing, 1 or 2 hours sometimes, I don't see this on Linux.
Does Cancelar mean Log out?
Did you try to log out/in?
[Sync][Desktop] Temporarily hold back sync warnings, for the upcoming scheduled maintenance (VB-116035)
@mib2berlin, no, seems to work currently, it was certainly only a server hickup
@mib2berlin said in Without access to sync settings ????:
Does Cancelar mean Log out?
In my language that button would translate as "Cancel".