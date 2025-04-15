Theme Issue!
-
nayamashidesu
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/r6ElrjPxlRk
I recently downloaded a theme that I thought was good, but a few times while using it the background picture just disappeared, what could be the problem? Maybe the size is too big?
-
nayamashidesu
Few days ago i approve theme: https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/r6ElrjPxlRk
And after some time, the background disappears, always... Maybe backgrounds is too heavy??
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nayamashidesu
Hi, I tested the theme and the BG image doesn't disappear, restarted Vivaldi two times.
There is a limit for the image size but I don't know what it is.
I tested with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 on Opensuse Linux.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.