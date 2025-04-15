Synchronisation calendrier Google-Vivaldi
Patrick31150
Hello,
I have calendars in Google that I added to Vivaldi.
When I add or delete an event from Vivaldi, the sync with Google is instantaneous.
When I add or delete an event from Google, the sync with Vivaldi takes a very long time and sometimes doesn't complete.
Is this normal?
Thank you for your help.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Patrick31150 Please, we speak English in international support forum. Please use translator, edit and post #1 again.
And which Vivaldi version do you use?
@DoctorG
Sorry I though there was automatic translation
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Patrick31150 As i remember, could be wrong, Vivaldi Calendar syncs every 10 minutes to reduce server load.
@DoctorG
7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
@DoctorG
Yes I made tests, and the synchronisation takes between 8 and 20 mn.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Patrick31150 DoctorG is correct, Vivaldi will only sync every 10 minutes. You can also trigger manual sync if you need faster update, in the main calendar view click the Calendars button in top bar and Refresh command there.
Google calendar can update instantly because they have the server and can push the update to the web client right away. CalDAV protocol does not have a persistent connection or push mechanism. Only by polling can clients know of new events. And polling too frequently causes a lot of traffic so we have to have some middle ground. We have considered polling more frequently if the calendar is open and active and then delay longer when calendar is inactive which may make it feel quicker, but it is not implemented yet.