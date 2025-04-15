@Patrick31150 DoctorG is correct, Vivaldi will only sync every 10 minutes. You can also trigger manual sync if you need faster update, in the main calendar view click the Calendars button in top bar and Refresh command there.

Google calendar can update instantly because they have the server and can push the update to the web client right away. CalDAV protocol does not have a persistent connection or push mechanism. Only by polling can clients know of new events. And polling too frequently causes a lot of traffic so we have to have some middle ground. We have considered polling more frequently if the calendar is open and active and then delay longer when calendar is inactive which may make it feel quicker, but it is not implemented yet.