I got my vivaldi account set up on both my computer, no problem.

But on mobile app (android) it keeps giving an error.

Authentification failed for ............... (400)

It would mean or account doesn't exist or my input is wrong.

So i logged out my computer and logged in again using the same input i tried on my android and i got in no problem.

Also got a green on the sync so i suppose the existence of the account should be no problem.

But everytime i tried logging in on my android i gives the same error.

I copied the one from my pc i retyped it, with vision activated so i can see it is actually put in right, but no results.

I had problems sync earlier today, could this be related?