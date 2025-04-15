Feed stuck and can't get rid of the faulty one.
So i was loading my feeds and with one I made a mistake.
I entered a html link instead of a xml.
Now none of my feeds are updating when I have show all selected in the widget.
Tried to change the feeds url but it won't save the changes, also can't delete the feed anymore.
@ThrashPanda Check Settings → Feeds and delete the feed there.
@DoctorG yeah i tried that doesn't work, do get the confirmation pop up.
I press delete again, but still there. So it's also stuck in the settings.
@ThrashPanda I would try to remove the feeds widget, restart Vivaldi, Settings → Feeds, delete the feed..
@DoctorG Doesn't work either.
ThrashPanda
@DoctorG Inspired by another solved issue i uninstalled the browser and reinstalled it again. Then i was able to delete the feed. Now everythings works again!
Inspired by another solved issue i uninstalled the browser and reinstalled it again
Oh, one of those rare cases where a reinstall helped.
Good to read that you solved it.