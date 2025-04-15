Solved Hiding Spam Messages in Received
Hello, I have noticed that spam messages do not show up in Unread but do show up in Received as well as the Spam folder.. I just received one and it was in both of those locations.
I use yahoo mail on this email account don't know if that matters, as I'm not sure if spam messages showing up in "Received" is normal behaviour.
Anyhow my question is, is there an option to hide spam messages from the "received" folder?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dalinar Untick in header of mail list the View Filters button and disable checkbox Spam.
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved
so the view filters are associated with each individual folder (e.g. unread, received, sent) ? or do they affect all folders?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dalinar I do not know. I uses Vivaldi Mail filters less. I think folder All Messages and each below have their own filter settings.
@dalinar don't think in folders, but in Views of your email database. The view filters act on the individual view you have selected and are different per view, and your selection is remembered per view.