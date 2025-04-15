Hello, I have noticed that spam messages do not show up in Unread but do show up in Received as well as the Spam folder.. I just received one and it was in both of those locations.

I use yahoo mail on this email account don't know if that matters, as I'm not sure if spam messages showing up in "Received" is normal behaviour.

Anyhow my question is, is there an option to hide spam messages from the "received" folder?