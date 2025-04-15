Further address bar improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3664.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we increase the max number of possible items in dropdown to the correct answer.
Aaron Translator
atlemo Supporters Vivaldi Team
Pesala Ambassador
Aaron Translator
Ohhh...Sync Server...
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Pesala Ambassador
Please fix some long-standing regressions before they get forgotten. Here are a few that I recall off-hand (most recent first). I am sure there are many more:
- Search field in Settings Dialog no longer has focus on opening the dialog
- VB-112536 Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name (16/12/2024)
- VB-97070 Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27/4/2023)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
The Searchbox is not reacting indepedent from searching within the Addressbar. Everytime I configure Searchresults in the Searchbox (ticking on and off in the Settings) nothing happens, I always have one result for searches, not 5 like in the Addressbar.
Have to tick off „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“ in the Addressbar-Setting to make the Searchbox functional with 5 results for search. But what if I don’t want this to happen in the Addressbar?
Can this be made to be configurable independet from each other, so one can have search results „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“ ticked on in the Addressbar but off in the Searchbar, to have 5 results in the Searchbox and none but one in the Addressbar? Otherwise I think the Searchbox is not bessecary anymore.
Are bookmark nicknames supposed to work as aliases, i.e. typing the nickname in the address bar and pressing enter takes you to the bookmark? Or just as a secondary name that can be used to populate the omnibox dropdown? Without auto-complete I just end up doing a search for the nickname with the deault search engine…
mib2berlin Soprano
@larsl2 said in Further address bar improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3664.3:
Without auto-complete
Hi, do you have auto complete disabled in the address bar settings?
I have prioritize bookmarks enabled, then type a nick and hit enter open the page.
If you type the nick name the bookmark appears on top of the drop down list.
@mib2berlin said :
Hi, do you have auto complete disabled in the address bar settings?
Yes. "Address Auto-Complete" disabled, I don't want either the nickname, address or anything else autocompleted. I just want to type the full nickname and get to the corresponding bookmark (as it used to be before this omnibox thing).
@larsl2 This has been reported a week ago it's
VB-116099, no idea if it is going to be intended behavior or not. Personally I use Quick Commands for it (and everything else) so you could use that in the meantime. (QC has the additional benefit of not needing to hit
Enterif you select that option in the Settings)
mib2berlin Soprano