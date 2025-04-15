The Searchbox is not reacting indepedent from searching within the Addressbar. Everytime I configure Searchresults in the Searchbox (ticking on and off in the Settings) nothing happens, I always have one result for searches, not 5 like in the Addressbar.

Have to tick off „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“ in the Addressbar-Setting to make the Searchbox functional with 5 results for search. But what if I don’t want this to happen in the Addressbar?

Can this be made to be configurable independet from each other, so one can have search results „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“ ticked on in the Addressbar but off in the Searchbar, to have 5 results in the Searchbox and none but one in the Addressbar? Otherwise I think the Searchbox is not bessecary anymore.