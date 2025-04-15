Thanks.

Although this works to start my default system, it seems I can have either my default system (without the two secondary profiles available) or the two working secondary profiles with the Default Profil instantly crashing when I try to change to It. Currently I cannot start the Default Profile anymore even after deleting the "LOCK" file.

vivaldi --profile-directory="Profile 1" # ^ Profile1 Working ~$ vivaldi --profile-directory="Profile 2" # ^ Profile2 Working # \/ Default not working Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) [0419/150119.729983:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.731636:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.732875:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.733123:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.733302:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Speicherzugriffsfehler (Speicherabzug geschrieben)code_text

In the meantime, I coult open Vivaldi using my Default profil once, and after changing to one of the secondary profiles it crashes again. I did nothing in the meantime!

EDIT2:

After deleting all "LOCK" files in all three profiles and a reboot I could access my Default profile again. But, as with the other two profiles, I again got a warning about Vivaldi not able to restore the tabs. But it's working.