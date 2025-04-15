I've just lost all customisations, personalisations
-
BTshDEFAGTBCqDeQ1Wnb
I'm devastated. I put so much time into them at first to make them work for me, and now everything is back to almost completely un-usable for me. I don't know what happened. Last time I used Vivaldi everything was fine. In addition, I was somehow signed out and signing in again and syncing doesn't retrieve any of my customisations, workspaces or tabs. Please tell me was it possibly an update? How can I check?
-
@BTshDEFAGTBCqDeQ1Wnb Maybe a new profile was somehow generated.
Can you see a profile button to the right of the address field on the address bar? Try clicking that to see if it shows that there is another profile.
-
@nomadic Thank you for replying. There isn't another profile there.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BTshDEFAGTBCqDeQ1Wnb Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
Just venting.
Losing all my customisations that took 9 hours to set up has removed my ability to use/engage with the browser at the moment.
I love the browser. I just wish I was confident this wouldn't happen again.
-
@BTshDEFAGTBCqDeQ1Wnb
Hi, does Vivaldi or the system crash, power loss or something?
I use Vivaldi since 10 Years and never lost anything.
Backup your profile data, data loss can happen with any software under certain circumstances.
-
SAME here!
Debian/sid(uction) up-to-date
7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
First I lost my default vivaldi user, i.e. vivaldi opened with a secondary user and crashed instantly when I changed to my default user. Deleting a "LOCK" file in "Default" solved this problem. this was yesterday.
(I assume vivaldi has difficulties to close properly when more than one profile is open at closing time. This has happened before time ago!)
Today when I opened vivaldi it worked fine with my default user. But both secondary users don't show up in the right upper corner profile pulldown menue. They still exist as Profile1/2 in my vivaldi home folder.
Is there a way to make them available again without the need to recreate all profile content?
-
@michaa7
Hi, there are ways to start a profile:
Start from terminal or change the desktop shortcut and add
--profile-directory="Profile 1".
Check if you can open "Manage Profiles" in Settings > Address Bar.
There is a checkbox to enable this window at start.
-
Thanks.
Although this works to start my default system, it seems I can have either my default system (without the two secondary profiles available) or the two working secondary profiles with the Default Profil instantly crashing when I try to change to It. Currently I cannot start the Default Profile anymore even after deleting the "LOCK" file.
vivaldi --profile-directory="Profile 1" # ^ Profile1 Working ~$ vivaldi --profile-directory="Profile 2" # ^ Profile2 Working # \/ Default not working Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) [0419/150119.729983:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.731636:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.732875:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.733123:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/150119.733302:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Speicherzugriffsfehler (Speicherabzug geschrieben)code_text
In the meantime, I coult open Vivaldi using my Default profil once, and after changing to one of the secondary profiles it crashes again. I did nothing in the meantime!
EDIT2:
After deleting all "LOCK" files in all three profiles and a reboot I could access my Default profile again. But, as with the other two profiles, I again got a warning about Vivaldi not able to restore the tabs. But it's working.
-
@BTshDEFAGTBCqDeQ1Wnb said in I've just lost all customisations, personalisations:
Just venting.
Losing all my customisations that took 9 hours to set up has removed my ability to use/engage with the browser at the moment.
I love the browser. I just wish I was confident this wouldn't happen again.
This is why I wish they wouldn't dismiss the feature request for Exporting/Importing Vivaldi UI settings. Supposedly it can be done with backing up a certain file (I don't know which one), but it should be something in the Settings section or in the File menu with the other export/import options, something easy for people to access.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TyrionTargaryen
Hi, the request has many user votes and is tagged as PIPELINE, meant on the todo list.
As it is already kilometers long you can save the file Preferences, it include all settings but also workspace names, email accounts and much more.
Better is to backup your profil(s) or the whole vivaldi folder in .config.
After cleanup it is about 700 MB, some users store thousands of mails so it can rise to several GB's.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm not talking about a full backup, but a backup of stuff like say, Settings > Tabs, which checkboxes are ticked and which aren't. This shouldn't be more than a couple of MBs at most. It should be a single JSON file. It has nothing to do with how many emails a user can have or things like that. It's why I said "UI settings".
-
@TyrionTargaryen
Yes, I understand but it is not possible at moment, therefor you have to backup all to be save if something like a crash, power loss or something happen.
I guess you meant this request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
-
@mib2berlin said in I've just lost all customisations, personalisations:
@TyrionTargaryen
Yes, I understand but it is not possible at moment, therefor you have to backup all to be save if something like a crash, power loss or something happen.
I guess you meant this request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
Yes, my comment was about wishing for a feature. I understand it's not possible right now.
-
It happened again. And bizarrely now every time I open a link in Vivaldi from another application it asks me all the welcome screen questions no matter what. I don't understand how it can be fine for so long and start showing up with issues like these two, especially as I haven't recently changed any system settings, any Vivaldi settings, nor updated anything besides a recent Vivaldi update(?) if I remember correctly. I'll try fresh install later.