Vivaldi Mail service created Outlook files - WHY?
I have been using Mailbird as my consolidated mail server but decided to venture into Vivaldi and its multiple features. Downloading the contents of 9 separate accounts and when my hard drive memory was imperiled I checked for cleanup.
OUTLOOK files were created on my computer as part of my Vivaldi download. How? Why? Vivaldi uses Outlook?
@Cirneco said in Vivaldi Mail service created Outlook files - WHY?:
OUTLOOK files were created on my computer
What makes you think they are Outlook files?
Vivaldi mail client uses ".eml" format - is this what you are meaning?
@TbGbe Probably the files are not asspciated with Vivaldi by Windows, and therefore are listed in File Explorer as being Outlook files Doesn't actually mean only Outlook uses that format.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Cirneco What is a Outlook file? I do not see such on my Windows 11 with Vivaldi.
Do you mean files with filetype .eml? The mails in Vivaldi are stored in Vivaldi profile Default\Mail\ subfolder.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Cirneco Your Windows is dumb as hell, the .eml files are not files for/from Outlook, Windows erroneous thinks they need to be opened by Outlook .
@Cirneco
Thank you!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Cirneco Just ignore Windows’ dumbness.
@DoctorG and it tends to revert default apps, sometimes