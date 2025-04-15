Moving workspace to a new window
-
Hi, I have 4 workspaces set up. Sometimes I'll want to work with one of the workspaces in a seperate window.
If I right click and 'Open in a new window", I will be able to work in that seperate window/workspace for a bit but when I go back to the first window there's no guarantee which workspace will now sit in the seperate window.
As I have rules set up for certain urls to direct to certain workspaces I want to be able to set up two windows with particular workspaces in each.
It's very frustrating.