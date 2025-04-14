Link preview in posts
-
gsverrisson
Newbie question: I've been adding links to my posts on vivaldi.social (in Vivaldi browser / Windows 11) but I am not getting any link previews? I've tried this on another Mastodon instance and immediately got a preview. What am I missing?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Sometimes it can take up to a minute for a link preview to show up, so reload the page after some time to see it.
If you add images or videos to your posts, there won't be any link previews.
-
gsverrisson
@jane-n thanks for your reply. Now it is working fine. I guess this was an end-user-issue