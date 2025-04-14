@ianhski

Hi, you can use sync but you have to recreate the workspaces, then open all tabs in a workspace from the windows panel > Synced Tabs.

This my News workspace on a different device:

You can copy the folder Sessions over from you old PC but you have to delete the existing folder on the new PC.

You need to copy the file Preferences too, it include the workspace names and many more.

You can't mix new and old sessions.

The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About

It depends on how much you already have done on the new PC.

EDIT: Typo, from can to can't.