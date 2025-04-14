How to pin the Bookmarks panel?
Until recently my Bookmarks side panel was always there whenever I opened Vivaldi. Recently, however, to make my Bookmarks list appear in a side panel I have to click on the little star icon (top left) every time I open the program. How can I pin it so the panel always stays open?
Sorry, a bit of an elementary query from a newbie.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Wintings Hi, this is "just a bug" - a regression introduced in 7.3:
VB-115919 [Regression][Panel] Panel open state is not remembered
Hopefully it will be fixed soon
derDay Supporters
@Wintings
interesting, because "we" have another user in the german section, who has the same issue. but no one can reproduce the error
€dit: hui, Pathduck was faster
Pesala Ambassador
Unable to reproduce here, either, in the latest Stable version.
Apart from the History Panel, all panels seem to be set to non-floating, which means that they remember their state on reopening. Try resetting floating, and make sure that the Bookmark Panel is not set to floating. The web page should move sideways on closing/reopening the panel.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Wintings
Hi, all was faster than me.
Thanks for your prompt replies, guys. Glad to know it's a recognized bug and not me being simply stupid! I shall patiently await the developers finding a fix.
I'm also having this same problem recently. The side panel is closed when I restart the browser. It was always open before.
mib2berlin Soprano
Thanks, a useful suggestion.