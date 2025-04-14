Custom coloring tabs!
-
I have more YouTube video tabs open to watch later, and I think it would be cool and easy to access which video is which by categorizing it with certain colors and not just the YouTube icons. I think it applies to any site that has been opened multiple times in the same workspace. For example, let's say I have 10 motivational videos, and five are about self-improvement, and the other five are about music learning motivation.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@anish23 Please vote for Color a Single Tab or Tab Group.
