vivaldi and some other browser sluggish
i think this has to do with that efficiency mode, how do i disable that nonsense completely? i tried --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess but its not working anymore so it seem, grey out option in process tab. my whole browser feels like 10fps? Im on win11 pc, never had problem despite 59 tabs on once awhile and now as soon as i open any browser efficency mode sets in, i even change power settings to max, is it the latest win update that causes it? can i downgrade it omg. ##$#@
@ddooggzz
Hi, iirc you need external software to disable it for Vivaldi or other apps, not only browsers.
A user here use Project Lasso:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106173/freezes-every-five-minutes/12?_=1744617489517
@mib2berlin i added the browser and it still those browsers off the modes and add rule then restart each and nothing still the same even when the efficiency icon disappear in task
@ddooggzz
Do you use a third party security software?
It happen often after a Vivaldi update such AV software "think" Vivaldi is alien and check every process.
@mib2berlin no i dont install 3rd party, windows work just fine for me so i dont want any complication.
@ddooggzz
Hm, hard to say then, you mentioned other browsers are lagging too?
I guess Edge runs fine.
edge got affected as well but i see where u are getting to . but as soon as i launch a game everything in the background go to efficiency mode also as in sluggish.
@ddooggzz
I am not use games but can you check this setting?
It is for Edge but should influence all running apps.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/features/pc-gaming-performance?form=MA13FJ
By off, I click once for it to turn grey? omg #$#$ this is pissing me off can i roll back those update or something?
@ddooggzz
I am sorry but cant help here more, I would check for a forum for your game.
You cant be the only user with this issues.
@mib2berlin i have no issue with games, i only said as soon as i launch a game, the browser of every kind gets sluggish, when i exit the game all back to normal.
@ddooggzz This is what happens when you have Game mode enabled in Windows 10/11 when you start a game windows will automatically place all other apps / Programs and windows tasks into low priority mode
@Athlonite it has nothing to do with that. it is the efficiency mode for win 11 that throttles everything in the background. reading on the internet browsers themselves are the ones calling for the mode to be activated, this is a user invoke issu. anyway therse no way to fix it. i tried the only best way is using project lasso but its not the same anymore. fuck windows 11.