Selection of fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3661.4
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s Snapshot comes with an assortment of bug fixes.
Aaron Translator
@jane-n First.
daisyflower
please improve cosmetics filtering (blank space after adblocking)
@daisyflower
Hi, Vivaldi doesn't have cosmetic filtering.
Please vote for the existing feature request, only 16 user votes since 2021.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69754/cosmetic-filtering-vivaldi-android
daisyflower
@mib2berlin 17 voters rn, why vivaldi still not implemented, even opera in android now have great adblocking.
@daisyflower
Iirc only Opera have it, Brave not for example.
I have no idea, to be honest.
Has anybody noticed that when sorting bookmarks by title upper and lower case bookmarks are sorted separately.
Like: A B C a b c instead of A a B b C c.
@Erofu
Hi, to be honest no, 7.3 stable does the same so it is not new.
No idea if you can call this a bug.
Considering that desktop sorts that same set of bookmarks in "A a B b C c", I would consider it a bug.
If anything, it bugs me.
@Erofu
OK, then report it to the tracker, I can confirm internally.
Should be consistent on mobile and desktop.
