Ad Blocker and Tracker Blocker
laurianchirtop
At the moment you can block tracker and allow ads, and block tracker and ads. I would suggest the addition of the button to be able to block trackers and block ads independently which is not possible at the moment.
Blocking trackers but allowing ads is not helpful as some videos will work in a better quality but they will contain ads. In order to have this corrected, we should have blocking of ads and allowing of trackers which is not possible at the moment.
What do you gain by allowing trackers? You lose privacy for sure, what makes it worth it?
laurianchirtop
@yeswap some website videos will not work properly, you will not be able to adjust stream quality if you don't allow trackers. the problem is that you cannot allow trackers without continuing to block the ads. Opera has this function and it works great.
Instead of asking stupid questions, please understand that any form of flexibility with respect to settings should be advocated for.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@laurianchirtop While this is true, the tracker‐ and ad blocker list collections can be reversed in settings. Input all ad blocker lists in tracker blocker and vice versa. Afterwards you can allow trackers and block ads, but you will be unable to allow ads and block trackers in return.