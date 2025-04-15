Mobile privacy statistics
supermurs Supporters
On desktop we have the privacy statistics view, which tells us how many trackers and ads we have blocked.
Would it be possible to have the same on mobile. Especially when using mobile data connection, it would be fun to see how much the ad block features has saved us data.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I don’t use the feature on PC (mostly because I mainly use my phone or iPad) so this feature would be very helpful.
Moriarty123
@supermurs If you click in the search bar on the left on the shield symbol you get shown how many trackers Vivaldi has blocked.
Unfortunately I got only this view:
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've started looking into it on Android.
@supermurs
How did you turn on the green color in the screenshot? Is it a mod?
No mate, it is the Snapshot version on iOS.
Hi,
Is there a possibility to have this also on iOS?