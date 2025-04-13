Separate Ad blocker and Tracker blocker button
-
laurianchirtop
At the moment you can block tracker and allow ads, and block tracker and ads. I would suggest the addition of the button to be able to block trackers and block ads independently which is not possible at the moment.
Blocking trackers but allowing ads is not helpful as some videos will work in a better quality but they will contain ads. In order to have this corrected, we should have blocking of ads and allowing of trackers which is not possible at the moment.