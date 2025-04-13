I recently switched to Vivaldi for the great customization and features.

One thing that I am missing desperately in my daily browsing habits is closing a tab by clicking the back button when i am already at the tab history's root.

This specifically applies when opening multiple tabs from one page and then reading each page by closing the tab with the back button when finishing reading and not needing the page any further.

The magic is that once all sub pages have been read one returns to the original tab.

If a tab is needed later then another tab can be chosen with other conventional options.

There is a addon that does this, but since it only activates after the whole page has loaded it feels sluggish.

I think the feature is useful enough to warrant a browser specific solution, which is why I created this request.