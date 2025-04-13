@TCR1963 The primary reason for being careful about working around standard compliance bugs is that it convinces other software developers that what they are doing is "correct", and in some cases (probably not dates) such workaround can introduce security (or privacy) vulnerabilities.

I'll also note that two of your examples involved country specific day and month names. Then the question becomes which of the 200+ countries and more languages do we support such dates. Just Europe, or Asia, other continents and regions?

IMO this is something we should NOT try to work around.

Re the other client, if you were using it at the time those emails were sent, it may have actually create a timestamp close enough that you might not notice that it too used the time of receipt (or it might have used the timestamps from the intermediate servers forwarding the email).

In any case, your report is missing (at least) information about which sender agents were involved (or what other identification can be obtained). My guess is that they are "homegrown" corporate mail list servers, that whoever developed the software did not read the relevant IETF RFC standards, and not any of the generally available email clients or list servers

My suggestion is that you should look at the email headers and determine who sent them, using which software, and if they are still sending bad dates, you should report the bug to them.