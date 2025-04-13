Signature of Linux Snapshot installer script can not be checked
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
The bash installer script from Help page "Install Linux snapshots on non-DEB/RPM distributions" can not be checked with GnuPG, the shell file was signed with a very old key from 2023.
The install script is signed with the same key used by the Vivaldi Linux packages, should you need to verify that your local copy is an official version.
— https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/
Something @Ruarí should tell us how to check now.
T:\>wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/install-vivaldi.sh.asc --2025-04-13 17:43:10-- https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/install-vivaldi.sh.asc Resolving downloads.vivaldi.com (downloads.vivaldi.com)... 2a04:4e42:6f::649, 199.232.190.137 Connecting to downloads.vivaldi.com (downloads.vivaldi.com)|2a04:4e42:6f::649|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 833 [application/octet-stream] Saving to: 'install-vivaldi.sh.asc' install-vivaldi.sh.asc 100%[=================================================>] 833 --.-KB/s in 0s 2025-04-13 17:43:10 (22,8 MB/s) - 'install-vivaldi.sh.asc' saved [833/833] T:\>wget https://repo.vivaldi.com/snapshot/linux_signing_key.pub --2025-04-13 17:43:10-- https://repo.vivaldi.com/snapshot/linux_signing_key.pub Resolving repo.vivaldi.com (repo.vivaldi.com)... 199.232.189.91 Connecting to repo.vivaldi.com (repo.vivaldi.com)|199.232.189.91|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 3175 (3,1K) [application/octet-stream] Saving to: 'linux_signing_key.pub' linux_signing_key.pub 100%[=================================================>] 3,10K --.-KB/s in 0,01s 2025-04-13 17:43:11 (251 KB/s) - 'linux_signing_key.pub' saved [3175/3175] T:\>wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/install-vivaldi.sh --2025-04-13 17:43:11-- https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/install-vivaldi.sh Resolving downloads.vivaldi.com (downloads.vivaldi.com)... 2a04:4e42:6f::649, 199.232.190.137 Connecting to downloads.vivaldi.com (downloads.vivaldi.com)|2a04:4e42:6f::649|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 26134 (26K) [application/octet-stream] Saving to: 'install-vivaldi.sh' install-vivaldi.sh 100%[=================================================>] 25,52K --.-KB/s in 0,008s 2025-04-13 17:43:12 (3,04 MB/s) - 'install-vivaldi.sh' saved [26134/26134] T:\>gpg --import linux_signing_key.pub gpg: key F739AAC074C35BC8: "Vivaldi Package Composer KEY10 <[email protected]>" not changed gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: unchanged: 1 T:\>gpg --verify install-vivaldi.sh.asc gpg: assuming signed data in 'install-vivaldi.sh' gpg: Signature made 09/20/23 13:31:52 Mitteleurop�ische Sommerzeit gpg: using RSA key DF44CF0E19309195C1069AFE62993C724218647E gpg: requesting key 62993C724218647E from hkps://keys.openpgp.org gpg: Can't check signature: No public key T:\>
Last fail as the linux_signing_key.pub is not the same when script was signed.
@DoctorG yeah .asc needs to be updated most probably.
@npro Yes.
@DoctorG I can't blame Ruari having probably forgotten it as he has so much more (bs) to take care of now, flatpak... snap...
@npro I blame no person.
@DoctorG me neither but others (non regulars) could
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
Yeah I sort of gave up on this script seven months back. The 6.10.3466.4 snapshot from the 12th September 12, 2024 is the last one that specifically linked to it. Maybe I should have said something at the time but the alternative snapshot install methods like this or the tarball packages are really just things I do/maintain myself. Most of our Linux snapshot users are seemingly downloading official packages. That is kind of confirmed by the fact that you are one of the first to notice the signature for the install script was old and hence broken.
That said, I re-signed it with the new key now, so it should work a little longer.
I do get it, if you are on a non-deb/rpm distro it is annoying. Hell I run Slackware personally, so I really do get it. But there are always work arounds. You can extract and run Vivaldi from an official package with two commands on any distro†. I actually do this all the time when testing in VMs for various distros. You'll be lacking desktop environment integration but it is good enough for basic snapshot testing.
Extract
$ ar p vivaldi-snapshot_7.4.3658.3-1_amd64.deb data.tar.xz | tar Jx ./opt --strip 2
[The
arcommand is part of GNU binutils]
Run
$ vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot&
[The latter might fail to run on modern Ubuntu for the same reasons outlined here but then… there is no point doing stuff like this on Ubuntu because you could just install the deb package].
Nice