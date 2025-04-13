Yeah I sort of gave up on this script seven months back. The 6.10.3466.4 snapshot from the 12th September 12, 2024 is the last one that specifically linked to it. Maybe I should have said something at the time but the alternative snapshot install methods like this or the tarball packages are really just things I do/maintain myself. Most of our Linux snapshot users are seemingly downloading official packages. That is kind of confirmed by the fact that you are one of the first to notice the signature for the install script was old and hence broken.

That said, I re-signed it with the new key now, so it should work a little longer.

I do get it, if you are on a non-deb/rpm distro it is annoying. Hell I run Slackware personally, so I really do get it. But there are always work arounds. You can extract and run Vivaldi from an official package with two commands on any distro†. I actually do this all the time when testing in VMs for various distros. You'll be lacking desktop environment integration but it is good enough for basic snapshot testing.

†

Extract

$ ar p vivaldi-snapshot_7.4.3658.3-1_amd64.deb data.tar.xz | tar Jx ./opt --strip 2

[The ar command is part of GNU binutils]

Run

$ vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot&

[The latter might fail to run on modern Ubuntu for the same reasons outlined here but then… there is no point doing stuff like this on Ubuntu because you could just install the deb package].