[IGNORE/Obsolete] Speed Dial: Move the "Open ..." commands away from the top of the context-menu
BoozeOperator
PSE consider re-arranging the options in the context-menu of Speed-Dial items.
It may depend on local settings and mouse-sensitivity, but it happens too often that a right click event is accidentally caught by the first option in this list.
Maybe put something else on top. I do not know. Many people will find the current order of commands intuitive and standard. Ignore, if I am the only one having that problem.
TIA
Pesala Ambassador
@BoozeOperator The buttons to delete the speed dial can be disabled in Settings, Start Page.
Menus can be customised as you wish in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BoozeOperator
Hi, you can rearrange the menu yourself in Appearance > Menu Customisation.
Some users report a issue the context menu react without user action but I have no idea about the status.
BoozeOperator
@mib2berlin @Pesala : That is impressive (I guess). And it worked like a charm.
Thank youhou.
