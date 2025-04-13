Bars/menus are changed/gone/broken
hornetster
Something happened the other day - not sure whether I accidentally hit a button, or it was an update, or something...? (I would guess at me...!)
All the menus/bars seemed to disappear, including TAB bar - everything. All I had was a single TAB open, and I think the ALT key brought up a list of tabs to select from (or something!??)
Have gone into Settings, and added all the bars I can find to get it "generally" back to normal, but have lost the Main Menu bar - can turn on the Horizontal Menu, but seem to have lost the "Vivaldi Button" menu?? Lost the Restore/Maximise/Close on RHS, and have to restore "Native Window" to get it back...
Any way I can reset ALL appearance to default?
Thanks.
@hornetster I think you just hit accidentally
Ctrl+F11which is "Toggle UI", so just hit it again. You should probably go to your keyboard shortcuts and remove it in order to not panic again in the future
hornetster
@npro
Spot on!!
Thank you.