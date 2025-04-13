Unable to read from Vivaldi Clipboard
Hi everyone,
I’m encountering an issue where a website displays the following error message when attempting to access my VS Code clipboard:
See captured images for details:
Known limitations and adaptations
link text
I’m using the Vivaldi browser and haven’t found a setting that explicitly allows or blocks clipboard access per site. I’ve already tried the usual fixes (updating the browser, clearing cache, disabling extensions), but no luck.
Is there a way to grant clipboard access to specific sites in Vivaldi or a flag I need to enable? Any help would be appreciated.
Thanks,
Hal