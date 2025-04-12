Infinite scrolling bookmark ?
-
Infinite scrolling bookmark? Is it even possible to do it?
The idea is to put some sort of bookmark at the current place on the page you are scrolling.
For me, the problem is losing some uploads that took place on YouTube like 2 days ago, for example, and scrolling all the way there sometimes crashes the tab.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@razvanab
That unfortunately doesn't seem to be possible.
On some websites, using "Copy Link to Highlight" and bookmarking that URL may help, but that doesn't work on pages where the content is dynamically updated.
-
I see. That's such a stupid design choice, as they hope to keep us in the loop, but if the tab crashes, not many people will start all over seeing the same content again.
Thanks for replying.