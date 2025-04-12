All passwords gone after closing Vivaldi from task manager.
As the title says, all my saved password are gone after closin Vivaldi from task manager. Is there any way to get them back?
7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5737)
mib2berlin Soprano
@ahoi
Hi, I guess the password file Login Data is corrupted.
You can try Password Recovery from Nirsoft, it can read password files from Chromium browsers.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
If you don't have a backup of your user profile or exported your passwords at some point there is no regular way to recover it.
Yeah, I just read this thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88765/help-all-my-saved-password-are-gone-how-to-restore-it
and looks like they are gone forever. But I tried some tools from Nirsoft website and atleast I was able to recover usernames and websites where I have accounts.
But why this problem occurs?
mib2berlin Soprano
@ahoi
If a software is not closed in a regular way it cant write data back correctly, this can cause data loss.
I guess you can do this hundred times without data loss, it was very bad luck.
I am very sorry this happen to you.