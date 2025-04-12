@tobytommy said in How to find the file folder on android, for importing from chromeHow to find the file folder on android, for importing from chrome6th:

How to find the file folder on android, for importing from chrome

I'm not sure what you are trying to do, but the usual way to import bookmarks etc from Chrome to Vivaldi is to do it on the desktop and then let Vivaldi sync push it to Vivaldi on Android. I don't think there's anyway to do it on the phone itself.

To answer your question, Vivaldi's data folder is /data/data/com.vivaldi.browser/ You need root to access it.