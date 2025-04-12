I have websites with the convenience logging in via a passkey (either via win-logon system or custom generated) and they will not work, whatever gives.

There must be some kind of hinderance with this browser and it's privacy philosophy, because I have no issues logging into those websites while using Firefox or Edge.

The other browser, I've tested it with, Brave, has had the very same issue like Vivaldi.

It has been more than a year, that this issue exists and still persists (according to already created posts around the web and here).

When are you guys going to fix this or at least tell us how to fix them ourselves if its just a flag-toggle... spoiler, "passkey" related flags ain't doing it. Security and Privacy settings of the browser (all allowed) won't do it either.