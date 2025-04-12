Full Screen
-
saikotahmed
Please use the full screen options just like the Firefox or Microsoft Bing browsers. When I full screen the browser I can't switch between tabs but I can do it in Firefox or Bing browser, its an negative point in desktop for multitasking. For every time I want to full screen I had to use the F11 button but if you add a options in the same line with address bar just like Firefox this browser will be a masterpiece.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@saikotahmed Settings, Tabs, Tab Options, Tab Cycling:Show Tab Cycler
Display Tab Cycler as list
Even without that enabled, I can switch tabs in Fullscreen mode. See Settings, Keyboard, Tab, Tab Cycler Back, Tab Cycler Forward and set the shortcuts that you want. Ctrl+Shift+Tab and Ctrl+Tab are the defaults.
-
saikotahmed
Unfortunately, auto-showing the tab bar on hover in full screen like Firefox isn't natively supported in Vivaldi as of now. When I can do it with just mouse hover but I still have to use the keyboard. I hope in next update Vivaldi will include this feature in it. Its really disappoint me. Thanks for the suggestion.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@saikotahmed You can assign a mouse gesture to show/hide the tab bar. That will work to toggle the Tab Bar on/off in fullscreen mode or window mode.