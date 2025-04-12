In Vivaldi browser version 6.3 and older, grouped events are automatically deleted from the history.

Bug-report - VB-114431 .

I opened a history file in the DB Browser for SQLite program. It looks like the visits table has all the events saved, but some of them are not displayed. Example:

Table visits

id url visit_time URL ... 610756 ... URL #1 in the site ... 610757 ... The main URL of site ... 610758 ... URL #2 in the site ... 610757 ... The main URL of site ... 610759 ... URL #3 in the site

Table urls

ID URL 610756 URL #1 in site 610758 URL #2 in site 610759 URL #3 in site

In the urls table, the URL with id 610757 was deleted. As the next day begins, the id of the site URL changes and after a while it is removed from the urls table.

I tried manually replacing the id in the visits table in the deleted events with the current URL value, and after restarting the browser, the history for the site came back to a specific day. It is not realistic to completely restore the history in this way...

I would like to be able to restore history in automatic mode...