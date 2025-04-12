Grouped events are automatically deleted from the history
-
In Vivaldi browser version 6.3 and older, grouped events are automatically deleted from the history.
Bug-report -
VB-114431.
I opened a history file in the DB Browser for SQLite program. It looks like the
visitstable has all the events saved, but some of them are not displayed. Example:
Table
visits
id url visit_time URL ... 610756 ... URL #1 in the site ... 610757 ... The main URL of site ... 610758 ... URL #2 in the site ... 610757 ... The main URL of site ... 610759 ... URL #3 in the site
Table
urls
ID URL 610756 URL #1 in site 610758 URL #2 in site 610759 URL #3 in site
In the
urlstable, the URL with
id
610757was deleted. As the next day begins, the
idof the site URL changes and after a while it is removed from the
urlstable.
I tried manually replacing the id in the
visitstable in the deleted events with the current URL value, and after restarting the browser, the history for the site came back to a specific day. It is not realistic to completely restore the history in this way...
I would like to be able to restore history in automatic mode...