Importing a string but pasting gave wrong string
hi i have a small problem and its all discussed here.
https://github.com/NumyAddon/TalentTreeTweaks/issues/59#issuecomment-2794146046
@ddooggzz You saw the same issue on another browser? What other browser did you try?
And I have no idea what is supposed to happen, but when I went to https://www.wowhead.com/guide/classes/demon-hunter/vengeance/talent-builds-pve-tank without any special extensions and clicked "
Copy Mythic+ Defensive Build" I got this string placed in my clipboard:
CUkAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGjxMjhZkZmBDzYbMmZsNDzMjZMGz2MzsZmZbmhZAAAAY2mBDjlNmkBzMMWWA
ok now this is weird when i click on that it gave me
MTGMZj6Qu1hiVGtoYsFWfamJKsB4HkWBzh a whole new string. fine then I disabled all extension, it gve me the same thing as well. For the other browsers:
Edge: "MTGMZj6Qu1hiVGtoYsFWfamJKsB4HkWBzh"
Chrome: 2oFFaFiGNRDDGFkp56mvQJLAXovsuzcAijbguCb6xQ41
Brave: MTGMZj6Qu1hiVGtoYsFWfamJKsB4HkWBzh
All extensions disabled.
I have no idea why that is happening to me I do not even know how to start.
@ddooggzz I am out of my depth on this since I am not familiar with the subject.
Given that multiple different Chromium based browsers are producing different results and extensions don't seem to be affecting it, it seems to be a website issue. Try contacting the website to see if they can help figure out what is going on.
The discrepancy between Chrome and Edge will likely be the most important in their view. They may claim that they don't support smaller browsers, but they definitely support Chrome and probably Edge.
@nomadic said in Importing a string but pasting gave wrong string:
if it snot happening to u too i think the issue is mine but i dont even know how to start diagnosing it. its ok thanks tho
@ddooggzz I got the same results from 3 different browsers, but the website will probably be the best at helping you figure it out. Look to see if they have a forum or something like Discord.
My Results
Browser Result Vivaldi
CUkAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGjxMjhZkZmBDzYbMmZsNDzMjZMGz2MzsZmZbmhZAAAAY2mBDjlNmkBzMMWWA
Firefox
CUkAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGjxMjhZkZmBDzYbMmZsNDzMjZMGz2MzsZmZbmhZAAAAY2mBDjlNmkBzMMWWA
Edge
CUkAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGjxMjhZkZmBDzYbMmZsNDzMjZMGz2MzsZmZbmhZAAAAY2mBDjlNmkBzMMWWA