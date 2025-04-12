@EC1 Vivaldi has three states for emails, and I add my personal way of dealing with them:

read (normal font) --> emails I am done with and just "have"

unread (bold black font) --> emails that I still need to do something with

unseen (bold blue font) --> emails that are new

I invite you to consider not automatically marking mails as read when clicking them:

When an email comes in new, it comes in as unseen. This will show as a second indicator for all the views that this mail belongs to. In my screenshot, the Unread (and Received) views show that I have 8 unread messages in total, and one of those is one I have never clicked on.

Clicking the unseen email changes its status from unseen to unread. If the message were also automatically marked as read, then I would have to do some sort of filing in case I still need to do something with it. I never ever want to file emails.

So instead, I just leave it unread, and the Unread view shows me all messages that I still need to deal with. When I'm done with an email, I actively mark it as read, so it vanishes from the Unread view.

--> Unread is the most important pace for me to work with my email.

--> I never file anything (at most, I (rarely) apply a label

--> When I need an older email, I will find it with a search.

My email database goes back to 2003, and this super simple system works extremely efficiently. And it only works because emails are not automatically marked as read.