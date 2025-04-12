Emails will not be automatically marked as read
When reading mail, if you read it in the Received folder, it will be automatically marked as read, but if you read it in the Unread folder, it will not be automatically marked as read. I hope that when you read mail in the Unread folder, it will also be automatically marked as read.
@EC1
Hi, if you have this enabled it should:
I always do this manually with shortcut G and cant test this at moment.
If this setting not work it is a bug.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EC1 Tested with 7.3.3635.9 + 7.4.3658.3 / Win 11 23H2
Clicking on mail in list of All Messages → Received deactivates the blue bullet, which shows mail's read state, after some seconds.
@EC1 Vivaldi has three states for emails, and I add my personal way of dealing with them:
- read (normal font) --> emails I am done with and just "have"
- unread (bold black font) --> emails that I still need to do something with
- unseen (bold blue font) --> emails that are new
I invite you to consider not automatically marking mails as read when clicking them:
When an email comes in new, it comes in as unseen. This will show as a second indicator for all the views that this mail belongs to. In my screenshot, the Unread (and Received) views show that I have 8 unread messages in total, and one of those is one I have never clicked on.
Clicking the unseen email changes its status from unseen to unread. If the message were also automatically marked as read, then I would have to do some sort of filing in case I still need to do something with it. I never ever want to file emails.
So instead, I just leave it unread, and the Unread view shows me all messages that I still need to deal with. When I'm done with an email, I actively mark it as read, so it vanishes from the Unread view.
--> Unread is the most important pace for me to work with my email.
--> I never file anything (at most, I (rarely) apply a label
--> When I need an older email, I will find it with a search.
My email database goes back to 2003, and this super simple system works extremely efficiently. And it only works because emails are not automatically marked as read.
@DoctorG 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) （64 位）
Viewing emails in the 'All Received Emails' list will automatically mark them as read, which is not a problem.
But I want to view emails in the 'unread' list, where I have to manually mark them as read, which feels very troublesome.
@EC1
Hi again, maybe you find a bug.
I enabled "Auto mark as read" but it doesn't work.
Mails should disappear in Unread if they are marked as read, if I do the manually they do.
Please wait if another user can reproduce this, then you can make a report.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I guess that is by design.
@EC1 7.3.3635.9 Win 11 23H2 - I can reproduce it with All Messages → Unread folder.
Please create bugreport.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
As @DoctorG said, this is by design. Automatically mark as read only works in Views that also show read email, which Unread does not. 'Automatically mark as read' is set after a fixed delay of some seconds, so the email would automatically be removed from Unread while you are looking at it, and a new email would be selected.
I have suggested elsewhere to automatically mark as read when the email is unselected, but that is not how they have implemented it. So it will stay this way. Just hit k or g to mark as read and select the next email.
@mib2berlin or they mark as read (for the purpose of deciding where to show the mail) when unselecting the email z which I think would be best.
@WildEnte
The best is to decide yourself.
@DoctorG As others have said, this is not a bug, but intentional, so I will not provide feedback.