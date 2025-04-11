when I type certain web address in address bar, Vivaldi will directly jump to a page under the same website that l bookmarked before.

for example, when I type in "e-hentai.org", I intended to browse the front page of e-hentai.

However, by default I will be forced to jump to somewhere like "https://forums.e-hentai.org/index.php?......", simply because I bookmarked that page before.

that is not my intention, and it is pretty annoying. it should stick to what I type in first.