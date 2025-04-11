Windows and Tabs transparency seem not to be working?
I like the changes in Windows and Tabs but the transparency seem not to be working in 7.4.3653.3 (Official Build) (64-bit).
Is this a bug?
@g_bartsch
Hi, work for me on Vivaldi 7.4.3658.3.
I have the panel transparency set to 25%.
@mib2berlin Thank you. I also have mine set to 25%.
But I think your screen shot shows the same effect as mine which I believe isn’t consistent with other sections of the panel.
Compare the Bookmark panel and this Windows and Tabs panel.
In the Bookmark panel the background behind the line item is transparent but in the Windows and Tabs the background b behind the line items isn't.
I was expecting transparency behind the line items in each panel.
@g_bartsch
Hm, never noticed.
I guess this is a design decision, they change the windows panel for better readability and forgot about transparency.
You can report it to the bug tracker and I can confirm but it maybe get rejected.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you. I reported it and the bug has number VB-116233.
@g_bartsch
Thank you for the report, I confirmed and add a link here.