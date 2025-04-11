Hello,

I know that it is (for some unfathomable reason) uncommon for users to want to keep their history for more than a few months, and that the browser has (and continues to, in my experience) have issues with larger history files. Regardless, I would prefer to not be told to accept deleting my history, as I refer back to it quite frequently. This afternoon I found two years completely wiped.

The Problem:

I updated Vivaldi a few days ago (April 10th so far as I can tell by the files) to Version 7.3.3635.9. Today I went to check my history and found it to be missing prior to April 8th.

I have checked the AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default location and found most files most recently modified on the 11th this afternoon. The History file sits at a mere 2.2 MB. My bookmarks and other user settings remain untouched.

I have had a similar scare before, where it seemed to have created a blank local profile, and switching to my older one appeared to fix this issue. This can't be done this time- the new blank profile has all of my passwords and bookmarks (thank god), but my history is entirely wiped and there exists no older profile to switch to. I did not have a Vivaldi account before today as I wanted to keep device histories separate.

I have checked in the C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application folder hoping to find an intact copy of my history there in a folder for the previous version as I had on an earlier history scare, but found no luck there either.

Are there any suggestions as to how to rectify this, or am I simply SOL?